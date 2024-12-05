Is Tim Cook ready to step down as Apple CEO? Here’s what the 64-year-old said about quitting

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been at the helm of the multi-trillion dollar company for 13 years now and many have wondered how long he plans to continue in his role. In an interview with Wired, Cook has revealed that it is a question that is asked of him very frequently now. Tim Cook has been the chief executive officer of Apple Inc for 13 years.(AP)

Responding to the query of how long he wants to continue as the Apple CEO, Cook said that he “loves this place” and “that it's a privilege of a lifetime to be here.”

‘I’ll do it when…"

However, the Apple CEO did shy away from giving a definitive answer. Instead, he gave a hint about when he thinks would be the right time to step down.

“I'll do it until the voice in my head says, “It's time,” and then I'll go and focus on what the next chapter looks like," he said.

Tim Cook reflected on his long and meaningful journey with Apple, admitting that it’s almost impossible for him to imagine a life without the company. He explained that Apple has been at the centre of his professional and personal life for so long that it feels inseparable from his identity.

Long journey with Apple

After more than two decades of working at the company, Cook made it clear that his passion for Apple remains as strong as ever.

Joining Apple in 1998 marked the beginning of a journey that has defined most of his adult life. Cook shared, “My life has been wrapped up in this company since 1998,” highlighting how deeply intertwined his career and personal growth have been with Apple.

Under Cook’s, Apple saw the launch of revolutionary products like AirPods and the Apple Watch. However, the Apple CEO has expressed concern over screen time becoming excessive. “If you’re looking at your phone more than you’re looking in somebody’s eyes, that’s a problem," he said.