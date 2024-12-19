Prince Harry takes swipe at King Charles amid existing royal rift in new documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest documentary is causing a stir after the Duke of Sussex made some startling revelations. The new Netflix docuseries, Polo, released on December 10, sheds light on Prince Harry's ongoing tension with his father, Prince Charles, offering unexpected insights into their complicated relationship. The documentary has quickly become a topic of conversation, drawing attention to the personal dynamics within the royal family. The release of Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries Polo has reignited discussions about his fraught relationship with King Charles. (Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via AP)

Prince Harry takes a jab at King Charles

Reportedly, the Duke of Sussex used to play gold with his father, King Charles when he was young. During these games, sometimes, Harry used to play in his father’s team and other times against him. In the fifth episode of his latest Netflix documentary, he interviews his teammate Adolfo Cambiaso about his experience when he competes against his son Poroto who is a rising golf player, as reported by The Mint.

He said, “You've created something special. He's doing amazing things.” Cambiosa replied, “We play together a lot, you know. You can play with your kid, something that you love,” as reported by The Mirror. Harry asked, “Yeah, but what’s it like playing against your kid?” to which the golf player answered that it is “difficult” adding, “worse when you lose.” Cambiaso said, “You're proud, but also angry.”

It was followed commentator saying “What a run! Ladies and gentlemen what a run and what a goal by the prince. Give it up, if you will, for the Duke of Sussex,” as a clip of Harry striking a goal played.

This revelation comes amidst the ongoing tension between Prince Harry and his father, which has been exacerbated by the fallout from Megxit. It also follows the controversial allegations Harry made in his previous Netflix documentary, where he accused the Royal Family of various transgressions.

Prince Harry’s strained relationship with King Charles

Prince Harry's relationship with King Charles has been marked by tension and public fallout, especially following Harry's decision to step back from royal duties in 2020, a move widely known as Megxit.

The situation escalated with the release of Harry's tell-all memoir Spare in January 2023, where he revealed intimate details of his strained relationship with King Charles, including claims of feeling ignored and betrayed by his father.

The Duke also alleged that his father and brother, Prince William, had failed to support him during difficult times. This public airing of family grievances deepened the rift between Harry and the rest of the royal family, with King Charles reportedly deeply hurt by his son's remarks.