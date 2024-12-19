Prince William and Kate Middleton unveil their heartfelt 2024 Christmas card with family

Prince William and Kate Middleton have unveiled their 2024 Christmas card, giving fans a heartwarming glimpse into their family holiday celebrations. The festive photo, shared on social media, features the couple alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—capturing a joyful moment of togetherness. The royal couple's Christmas card showcases a family photo with their children, accompanied by heartfelt holiday wishes shared on social media. (Instagram)

Prince William and Kate Middleton release their Christmas card

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared their holiday wishes on social media as they released their Christmas card. The inside of the card read, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year." In the caption of the post on X, they wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Christmas."

The family picture on the card, chosen by the royal couple was captured in Norfolk, England, earlier this year. The photo featured on the Christmas card is a still from a video released by Kate in September, where she shared the news of completing her chemotherapy treatment.

The release of their Christmas card was followed by Kate and William’s decision to skip the pre-Christmas lunch at the Buckingham Palace. The pre-Christmas lunch is an annual tradition which is hosted by King Charles and is a get-together of all the family members before the day of Christmas, as reported by The Mirror.

Netizens gush over Kate and William’s Christmas wish

A fan wrote on X, “Such a lovely card! Merry Christmas to you all". A second user wrote, “Merry Christmas @KensingtonRoyal- thank you for inspiring the world with your quiet dignity and strength. Much love to the Royal Family!” A third user wrote, “Fabulous post and card; happy Christmas to you and the family and the Middleton family and a very healthy, happy and fun new year.”

Another user wrote, “This photo definitely represents happiness and strength after facing such a challenging year! Merry Christmas to the Wales Family," while one user wrote, “Happy Christmas to all five of you!! You had a hard year but I hope this is a relaxing and lovely time for all of you.”