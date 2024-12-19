Jennifer Lopez ‘fully expected’ that Ben Affleck would rekindle with ex-flame…

At least one insider believes the former couple, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, might reignite their decades-long romance. Affleck, who married Jennifer Lopez in 2022, is currently finalizing his divorce from the pop star. As Ben Affleck divorces Jennifer Lopez, speculation arises about a reunion with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP)(AFP)

Radar Online cited some insiders who claim Lopez “fully suspects” Affleck and Garner’s bond has moved beyond co-parenting. One source suggested the strong connection between Affleck and Garner “cast a shadow” over his marriage to Lopez.

Affleck and Garner were married for a decade and share three children: Violet, 19, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12. The pair announced their separation in 2015 but tried therapy before divorcing in 2017. Garner has previously referred to Affleck as “the love of my life.”

Since his split from Lopez, Affleck and Garner have been frequently spotted together in Los Angeles, including spending Thanksgiving as a family. Reports suggest they plan to spend Christmas together as well.

Insiders say Affleck would reunite with Garner ‘in a heartbeat’

Several eyewitnesses have noted that the actor appears to have more content in Garner’s company.

Affleck’s struggles with alcohol were the major issue in his marriage to Garner, leading him to seek rehab in 2001, 2017, and 2018. Garner, meanwhile, has found happiness with businessman John Miller, whom she began dating in 2018. The couple reconnected in 2021 and are reportedly content together. Miller, like Garner, is a co-parent and shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell

“Jen gets him like no one else, and as the mother of his three kids, she’ll always be special to Ben,” one insider said.

“ [Affleck] never really got over the end of his first marriage to Jen. Ben would get back with Jen in a heartbeat – if she'd have him,” one of Affleck's friends told Radar Online.

Affleck is now reportedly undergoing a “big post-divorce makeover,” including removing a large back tattoo Lopez had urged him to laser off.