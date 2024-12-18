JLo, Ben Affleck to stay in each other's lives even though things haven't been the same: Report

It’s only been over a week since Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck demonstrated possibly the most wholesome aspects of their blended family despite their divorce. On December 13, the Gigli co-stars (alongside Jennifer Garner) united under the same roof on their best terms to support their kids at a school play. Sources are feeding into those positive strands of their relationship which are here to stay even though they are no longer “romantically involved.” Given their history, Ben and Jen seem to be fully on board with staying “connected” even after they’ve gone their separate ways. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have "every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives" despite divorce.(REUTERS)

“They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,” a source told Page Six. As per the tabloid’s Dec 17 report, “Ben and Jennifer are still connected” and they especially join the same team, opening all communication channels when it comes to their kids. Four months have elapsed since the Hustlers actress filed for divorce from Affleck.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's unconventional co-parenting relationship

Going above and beyond to keep their families together regardless of their “irreconcilable differences” as cited in the official docs, the pair has previously been spotted joining the younger clan over family-themed Beverly Hills brunches. Even though their decades-old romance has fizzled out for the second time, they appear to be treading on a similar, though unconventional, co-parenting trajectory as the one jointly adopted by the Batman star and his other former wife Jennifer Garner.

While the Daredevil co-stars share three children: Violet, Fin and Samuel, the Air director and the Unstoppable actress don't have children of their own. Lopez shares twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. The source also reiterated the sentiment: “They’re still close with each other’s children, and even though they don’t have a co-parenting type of relationship, they still feel like a blended family in a lot of ways.”

JLo and Ben ‘have a lot of history’

The insider pressed that despite numerous reports painting contentious pictures of Affleck and JLo’s dynamics, they “have a mutual respect for one another” and it’s “not something that goes away” in the blink of an eye.

Even though “things haven’t been the same” since the Selena star filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony, “they have a lot of history,” and they seem to be honouring it this way.

Anyway, their connection is unavoidable because their “kids attend the same school,” which inevitably pushes them to “spend time together” considering how their kids have seemingly retained their ties with each other. As a result, Bennifer are setting a good example for them by remaining “amicable whenever they do see each other.”