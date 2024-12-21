Taylor Swift was ‘blown away’ by surprise party hosted by boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift celebrated her 35th birthday with a surprise party thrown by boyfriend Travis Kelce. The singer was taken aback at this gesture, as Travis planned it like an Eras Tour wrap party. A new report from Page Six says that Taylor was ‘blown away’ by all the surprise guests who were waiting for her at the party. (Also read: Taylor Swift gets a taste of her own tradition as Travis Kelce pulls an unexpected move during Eras Tour party) Taylor Swift appears to honour Travis Kelce during New Orleans show (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

'Taylor couldn’t have been more shocked…'

An insider present at the party told Page Six, “Taylor couldn’t have been more shocked when she saw everyone standing there. That was the last thing she was expecting and she couldn’t believe Travis went out of his way to throw a surprise party for her. She thought it was so thoughtful and such a sweet gesture. It really meant so much to her.”

The insider also added that Travis had been planning to do something special for Taylor to celebrate her hardwork which she deserved so much. “[He] had this party planned for a while. [He] wanted to throw Taylor a surprise party because he felt like she deserved a huge celebration after all the hard work she’s put in,” said the insider.

Taylor's surprise birthday party was planned to mark the end of her Eras Tour. It was attended by her close pals, including Patrick Mahomes along with wife Brittany, Ashley Avignone, and Chiefs WAG Lyndsay Bell. Guests channeled Swift’s different eras ranging from Lover to Reputation, Folklore, and The Tortured Poets Department.

Ashley took to her Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from the fun night and added in the caption: “When she thought she was going to a small, quiet dinner but it was actually a giant surprise party with her friends and family, props included.”