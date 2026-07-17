After Aamir Khan denies knowing Sonam Wangchuk, their 2008 meeting video resurfaces; fans question superstar

A few hours after Aamir Khan denied knowing climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during the making of 3 Idiots, a viral video of Sonam has been doing the rounds on social media. The clip shows the activist speaking about meeting Aamir in 2008, a year before the release of 3 Idiots. Aamir Khan recently dismissed the widely held belief that Sonam Wangchuk's life had inspired his lead character in 3 Idiots. (R-Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo and L- omivaidya_official\Instagram)

When Sonam Wangchuk recalled meeting Aamir Khan In the clip, Sonam talks about meeting Aamir in 2008 during an event in Mumbai and how he discussed a movie focused on the Siachen conflict with the actor.

He said, “I told him, ‘Can you make a film on the tension in Siachen, where countries are fighting over a piece of ice while spending nearly ₹7 crore every day? Can we show that ordinary people from both countries solve the problem and that money is instead used for education?’" Wangchuk said.

Sonam shared that Aamir listened to his idea and also watched his presentation on the same. In the clip, Sonam went on to show glimpses of the 2008 event, where he received an award while Aamir is seen clapping for him.

Sonam shared that he later travelled to Europe to study Earth Architecture, but Aamir came up again in his life in December 2009, when he started receiving messages and calls from his friends saying that Aamir Khan had starred in a film based on him and his school in Ladakh. “People told me, ‘The film based on you is fantastic.’ I was shocked. They also said they had shown my school," he said.