Blake Lively's Sisterhood of Traveling Pants co-stars support actress amid Justin Baldoni drama

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 23, 2024 09:58 PM IST

America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel released a joint statement in support of Blake Lively

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars came together in support of their co-star Blake Lively amid the Justin Baldoni drama. America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel released a joint statement on Sunday to defend the 37-year-old after she sued her It Ends With Us co-star, accusing him of sexual harassment and “a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants stars released a statement in support of co-star Blake Lively
Blake Lively's Sisterhood of Traveling Pants co-stars support her amid Justin Baldoni drama

“As Blake’s friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation,” Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel's statement read.

Lively's Sisterhood co-stars went on to say, “Throughout the filming of ‘It Ends With Us,’ we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice.”

“Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors’ stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding,” the trio continued.

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment.”

This comes after the Gossip Girl actress accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on It Ends With Us set.

Lively claimed that “things got so bad during filming, there was an all-hands-on-deck meeting to address what she claims was a hostile work environment.” She further said that the “smear campaign” launched by Baldoni caused her “severe emotional distress.”

Meanwhile, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, refuted the claims, calling them “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.”

Freedman alleged that Lively's lawsuit was designed to “fix her negative reputation,” adding that the actress was often “threatening to not showing up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release.”

“We are inspired by our sister’s courage to stand up for herself and others,” the Sisterhood cast concluded.

