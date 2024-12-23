Blake Lively's sister comes out in support after actor sues Justin Baldoni of sexual harrasment and smear campaign

Blake Lively accused It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni of harassment and smear campaign. Her sister, Robyn Lively, has come out of support of the actor. Robyn shared a series of screenshots on her Instagram Stories, detailing the lawsuit and voicing her support for Blake. (Also read: America Ferrera, other Blake Lively co-stars defend her against Justin Baldoni's ‘vindictive’ smear campaign) Blake Lively's sister Robyn has come out in support for her.

What Blake's sister said

Robyn Lively took to her Instagram Stories to show her support for Blake. The actor went on to remark, "FINALLY justice for my sister @BlakeLively." She proceeded to share snippets from a New York Times article, which extensively covered the details in her sister's lawsuit. “Thank you for this expose on the sinister side of Hollywood,” she captioned one of her Instagram Stories.

Robyn Lively via Instagram Stories.

More details

Blake's co-stars from her 2005 coming-of-age film The Sisterhood of Travelling Pants – America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel, had earlier released a statement in support of Blake.

“We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others,” read the statement.

The lawsuit targets not only Baldoni, but also prominent figures from his production company, including lead producer Jamey Heath, Wayfarer co-owner Steve Sarowitz, and several others. Blake detailed in the allegations that Justin deliberately wanted to sabotage Blake's reputation by doing a "social manipulation" campaign. It caused harm to Blake's business and caused her family “severe emotional distress.”

It Ends With Us, an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel, was released in August, but there was immense scrutiny surrounding the alleged rift between the actor and the director.