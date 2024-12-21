Menu Explore
Blake Lively sues It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and ‘social manipulation’ campaign

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 21, 2024 07:45 PM IST

Blake Lively has sued It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment with allegations that he tried to destroy her reputation.

Blake Lively has sued her It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. On Saturday, TMZ broke the news that the actor has come out with serious allegations on Justin, which includes sexual harrasment and a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation. (Also read: Blake Lively’s ‘uncomfortable’ experience with Justin Baldoni: It Ends With Us co-stars’ feud explained)

Blake Lively starred opposite Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us.
Blake Lively starred opposite Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni

As per the statement obtained by TMZ, things turned sour between the two during the filming of It Ends With Us to an extent where there was ‘all-hands-on-deck meeting’ to tackle the hostile work environment, which was attended by Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds.

The lawsuit also addressed the following demands because of Justin's conduct, which included "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous "pornography addiction," no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father."

More details

Moreover, the allegations goes on to add that Justin deliberately wanted to sabotage Blake's reputation by doing a "social manipulation" campaign. It caused harm to Blake's business and caused her family "severe emotional distress."

The report also added that Justin's lawyer has lambasted the lawsuit as an attempt to pick up from her negative image in the media and said that the claims made were completely false.

It Ends With Us grabbed headlines earlier this year due to the rumoured rift between the two actors. Both of them were spotted separately at their movie’s premiere, and none of the cast followed Baldoni back on Instagram when the actor followed them. Social media also set the two actors against each other as many claimed that the Gossip Girl actress promoted the movie in a lighthearted way as compared to him.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
