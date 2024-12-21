Blake Lively sues It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment and ‘social manipulation’ campaign

Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni

As per the statement obtained by TMZ, things turned sour between the two during the filming of It Ends With Us to an extent where there was ‘all-hands-on-deck meeting’ to tackle the hostile work environment, which was attended by Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds.

The lawsuit also addressed the following demands because of Justin's conduct, which included "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous "pornography addiction," no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father."

More details

Moreover, the allegations goes on to add that Justin deliberately wanted to sabotage Blake's reputation by doing a "social manipulation" campaign. It caused harm to Blake's business and caused her family "severe emotional distress."

The report also added that Justin's lawyer has lambasted the lawsuit as an attempt to pick up from her negative image in the media and said that the claims made were completely false.

It Ends With Us grabbed headlines earlier this year due to the rumoured rift between the two actors. Both of them were spotted separately at their movie’s premiere, and none of the cast followed Baldoni back on Instagram when the actor followed them. Social media also set the two actors against each other as many claimed that the Gossip Girl actress promoted the movie in a lighthearted way as compared to him.