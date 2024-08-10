Blake Lively’s ‘uncomfortable’ experience with Justin Baldoni: It Ends With Us co-stars’ feud explained

The much-awaited screen adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel, It Ends With Us, had Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively as their lead actors. While the movie was released on Friday, August 9, its premiere was scheduled in Manhattan on Monday, August 5. Baldoni and Lively seemed to avoid interaction with each other during the premiere. A source claimed that the former actor created an “extremely difficult’ environment for everybody on the film’s sets. Justin Baldoni made Blake Lively feel uncomfortable on the sets of It Ends With Us. (Nicole Rivelli/Sony Pictures via AP)(AP)

Ensuing feud between Balsoni and Lively

According to an industry insider, the 40-year-old actor made Lively feel ‘uncomfortable’ for her postpartum body. The Gossip Girl star joined the sets of the much-anticipated movie soon after giving birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds. The industry insider said, “It’s not just Blake, none of the cast enjoyed working with Justin …They certainly didn’t talk to him at the premiere,” as reported by Page Six.

However, sources close to Baldoni said he would never do anything to make her or anyone in the cast feel unsupported. She also faced criticism in the initial days of the shoot for her character, Lily Bloom’s dreary outfits in the movie. This led to Lively delving into her wardrobe and borrowing a few clothing items from her husband Ryan and best friend Gigi Hadid for the character.

The two actors did not interact with each other the entire premiere night and were seated in different theatres with their own sets of guests. The two also have yet to show up together to promote the movie. Lively was seen with co-stars Jenny Slate and Brandon Skelner instead at the Today Show and The Morning Show, respectively.

Baldoni may not return for the sequel

Even as the director of the movie and acquiring complete rights over the sequel, It Starts With Us, Baldoni might not return to the sequel because things were bad on the sets. Baldoni who played the character of Ryle Kincaid in the movie bought the film’s right in 2019 when his book agent referred it to him. It was sexy, and it was romantic and mysterious,” he said. “By the end, I was sobbing real snot tears,” as reported by Variety.

The film is yet to get a go for a sequel, however, Baldoni has hinted at his intentions to not return for a second round. On the premiere night on Monday Baldoni told Entertainment Tonight, “I think that there are better people for that one … I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct, that’s what I think.” While speaking to People he said, “She’s a creative force, she’s an executive producer on the film, and she is so brilliant.

“And I believe that her performance is going to help so many women feel seen and showcase this unique experience in a way that I don’t believe I’ve seen in another film.”

The actors worked with a stunt and intimacy director while shooting scenes of domestic violence in the movie which involved both Lively and Baldoni. He said, “What was important for me was that the abuse comes from Ryle’s insecurity — from a deep feeling that he wasn’t enough. Showing that allows the movie to not have an archvillain. He’s not this moustache-twirling bad guy; he’s a guy with deep pain and deep trauma who makes terrible decisions that are never acceptable or excusable in any situation.”