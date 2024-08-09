Travis Scott arrested in ‘intoxicated state’ after brawl with bodyguard at Paris hotel

American rapper Travis Scott taken into custody after a brawl with his own bodyguard early this morning in the center of Paris. Travis Scott watches the Serbia vs' United States game during a men's semifinals basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The incident occurred at the George V Hotel, which is situated in the eighth district of the French capital and is adjacent to the famous Champs-Élysées, at around 5am in the morning local time.

According to the French news source Valeurs Actuelles, the authorities apprehended Scott on the spot.

Travis Scott was caught drunk, say police sources

A police source claims that the musician, 33, was under the influence of alcohol throughout the altercation.

“The suspect was drunk and had been fighting with another man - possibly a receptionist in the hotel,” one of the official sources involved in the investigation said, Daily Mail reported.

“He was not in the right condition to be questioned straight away, so was put in a cell where he is still sobering up.”

The rapper's “condition did not initially allow him to be questioned,” according to a Paris police source, but he was scheduled to be interrogated by judicial police on Friday.

He is being kept in a cell on suspicion of “violence against another person,” according to the source.

Attorneys for Scott have not made any comments on his apprehension.

Scott, who is currently in Paris for the Olympics, made an appearance at the men's basketball semi-final between Serbia and the US on Thursday.

Travis Scott and his Miami arrest

Earlier in June, the rapper was held in Miami following a reported "disturbance on a yacht."

When questioned by police, he admitted to drinking, saying. “It's Miami.”

The vocalist of Sicko Mode and her ex-partner Kylie Jenner share two young children -- Stormi and Aire. The duo has been engaged in an on-off relationship since 2017, but they are not together at the moment.

Scott got into a physical altercation with Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga in Cannes just one week prior to his arrest in June.