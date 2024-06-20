Travis Scott arrested in Florida for disorderly intoxication and trespassing

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested in Miami, Florida, on Thursday, June 20. The Goosebumps hitmaker was booked into Miami-Dade County Jail at 4:35 am. The 33-year-old artist is now facing charges of disorderly intoxication and trespassing on a property after a warning, according to jail records, per CNN. Travis Scott was arrested for trespassing and disorderly intoxication in Miami, Florida, on Thursday(AFP)

Travis Scott arrested in Miami for trespassing, disorderly intoxication

Scott, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster II, was arrested at 1:44 am at the Miami Beach Marina. He was on a charter boat and was involved in a disturbance/dispute with the crew, authorities revealed. The outlet adds that he was asked to leave when officers were called to the marina.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Sicko Mode crooner left at first but shortly came back. Scott then got into a dispute with the crew and refused to leave when asked by the authorities a second time, leading to his arrest. Jail records show that a $650 bond was submitted for him.

ALSO READ: Justin Timberlake's lawyer breaks silence after DWI arrest, says ‘I will have…’

“Throughout the long walk from the vessel to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backwards yelling obscenities to the occupants of the vessel,” authorities said, per NBC Miami.

The police also revealed that Scott began yelling at them, “becoming erratic disturbing the peace of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance.”

Following his arrest, Scott “admitted that he had been drinking alcohol and stated ‘It’s Miami,’” the authorities added. However, the Butterfly Effect rapper seemed unphased by the incident as he tweeted “lol” on X, formerly Twitter, in response to the arrest.

Fans react to Travis Scott's arrest

Shortly after the news broke about Scott's arrest, fans flocked to social media to share their reactions. One fan replied to his X tweet, saying, “Free Travis Scott.” Meanwhile, others joked about the arrest as one quipped, “new album name: arrested.”