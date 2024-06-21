Travis Scott launches T-shirt line featuring his Miami arrest mug shot. Grab yours quickly

American rapper and hip-hop star Travis Scott was arrested early Thursday with a disorderly intoxication charge when he allegedly shouted at people in a yacht in Miami Beach, Florida, according to the police report. He was booked under intoxication and trespassing. Tavis Scott's Miami mug shot featured merchandise.

Billboard has reported that Scott has since returned home after posting bond, and there was no physical altercation involved, as it was merely a party scenario.

Now the ‘goosebumps’ singer is transforming his recent legal woes into a lucrative opportunity.

Mug shot to Merch

After posting bond a few hours later, Scott wasted no time in capitalizing on the incident by launching a new line of merchandise with his Miami Beach arrest mugshot.

The Houston rapper has introduced a limited-edition T-shirt featuring a modified version of his mug shot. The dark brown tee, priced at $35, showcases an edited image of Scott’s mug shot, with his iconic smirk instead of the original blank expression.

Just inches below the image, the words “It’s Miami” are printed.

According to the arrest affidavit, Scott admitted to consuming alcohol and tried to defend himself by saying, “It’s Miami,” when the cops were cuffing him. Officials also mentioned there's “a strong smell of alcohol coming from the defendant's breath.”

Rapper lawyer Bradford Cohen said, “Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding.”

“There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution.”

The “Free the Rage #2” shirt, highlighting Scott's mugshot, is available for a limited time on his website and will be shipped out within a week. A portion of the proceeds from the T-shirt sales will benefit the Cactus Jack Foundation, Scott’s charitable organization.

How to buy Travis Scott's mug shot T-shirt?

This is not the first time Scott has turned an arrest into a business venture

In 2017, he sold a white T-shirt for 24 hours featuring his mug shot from an arrest in Arkansas, where he faced charges of inciting a riot during one of his concerts. He later pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in 2018.

Just hours after the arrest, the rapper shared his mug shot on Instagram, adding white headphones and brown shades to the photo.

Fans will hear from Scott again on Friday, June 21, as he features on Mustard’s new single, ‘Parking Lot.’