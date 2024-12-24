It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar breaks silence on co-star Blake Lively's lawsuit against director Justin Baldoni

Brandon Sklenar has addressed his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni. The 34-year-old actor, who played Atlas Corrigan in the film based on Colleen Hoover's namesake novel, took to social media Monday to voice his support for the Gossip Girl star. It Ends With Us actor Brandon Sklenar breaks silence on his co-star Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against the film director, Justin Baldoni

Sklenar broke his silence on the legal battle between his co-stars, sharing a screenshot of a New York Times article that contains Lively's allegations against Baldoni. “For the love of god read this,” the Mapplethorpe star wrote over his Instagram story and tagged the 37-year-old actress, adding a red heart emoji next to her account name.

The 1923 actor's sweet gesture for his co-star comes on the heels of Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni. The Green Lantern actress has accused the 40-year-old filmmaker of sexual harassment while on the set of It Ends With Us. Lively claimed that “things got so bad during filming, there was an all-hands-on-deck meeting to address what she claims was a hostile work environment.”

Lively has also accused Baldoni of launching a “smear campaign” against her to tarnish her reputation and public image, which caused her family “severe emotional distress,” reported TMZ. Meanwhile, the Jane the Virgin actor's lawyer, Bryan Freedman alleged that the lawsuit was designed to “fix her [Lively's] negative reputation.”

Freedman shut down the claims made by the actress, calling them “false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt.” He further said that Lively was often “threatening to not showing up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release,” per the outlet.