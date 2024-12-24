Menu Explore
Justin Baldoni's apology to wife Emily resurfaces amid Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 24, 2024 12:30 AM IST

The 2013 clip has resurfaced on the heels of Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

Justin Baldoni apologised to his wife, Emily, for all his shortcomings at their wedding altar. A clip of their 2013 wedding has resurfaced online amid Blake Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against the 40-year-old actor and filmmaker. At the time, he began his wedding vows with an “apology.”

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in It Ends With Us
Justin Baldoni's apology to wife Emily at their 2013 wedding resurfaces amid Blake Lively's lawsuit

“I’m sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, for my insecurities and my ego and for everything that I’ve ever done or said that’s hurt you,” Baldoni told his then-bride at their nuptials in Corona, California. “And everything I’ve ever brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure.”

The Jane the Virgin actor continued, “But with that apology also comes a promise. Emily, for the rest of my life, I will cherish you, I will appreciate you, I will listen to you, I will laugh with you, I will take care of you, I will honour you, and I will respect you.”

While Baldoni began his vows with a long list of apologies, his wife affirmed she would “stand strong” him as she's “grateful to have a man who will go above and beyond to comfort a friend or to simply make somebody feel loved.”

“I will stand firm by your side, deeply appreciative to have a man who inspires me and the people around him to live life more fully,” the Swedish actress went on. The 2013 clip has resurfaced on the heels of Lively's sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni.

The Gossip Girl star has accused her It Ends With Us co-star and director of harassing her on set, claiming that “things got so bad during filming, there was an all-hands-on-deck meeting to address what she claims was a hostile work environment,” per Page Six.

In her lawsuit, Lively also alleged that Baldoni mounted a “smear campaign” against her to tarnish her public reputation, which caused her family “severe emotional distress.” However, the Five Feet Apart director's lawyer shut down the claims, alleging that the lawsuit was designed to “fix her [Lively's] negative reputation.”

