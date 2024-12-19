Who is Alexander Paffendorf? California man, 20, detained for planning coordinated mass shooting with Natalie Rupnow

A California man was reportedly detained for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a government building in a parallel and coordinated attack with 15-year-old Natalie ‘Samantha’ Rupnow, who carried out a deadly shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, killing a teen student and a teacher. 20-year-old Alexander Paffendorf, of Carlsbad, reportedly exchanged messages with Rupnow about targeting a local government building while she shot up the school, a gun violence restraining order obtained by CBS 8 revealed. Police stand guard outside the home of 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow on December 17, 2024 in Madison, Wisconsin (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Alexander Paffendorf?

Not much has been revealed about Paffendorf except that he has opened up to the FBI about his connection with Rupnow. “During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building,” the Carlsbad Police Department stated in a two-page emergency restraining order.

The civil order did not reveal which building Paffendorf had planned to target. Details of his conversations with Rupnow have also not been disclosed.

A San Diego Superior Court Judge approved the order under California’s red flag gun law Tuesday night, December 17, it has been reported. The order demands that Paffendorf turn over all guns and ammunition to police within 48 hours or less.

Over a dozen police cars pulled up outside Paffendorf’s home after the emergency order was approved, CBS 8 learned from neighbours. “They had their full guns out all over the street,” neighbor Alex Gallegos said. “There were cop cars. I’d say about 15 cops here.” Gallegos added that he saw cops carry out a large gun box from the home.

Rupnow’s victims have been identified as 14-year-old freshman Rubi Vergara and a substitute teacher, 42-year-old Erin West. Six other people were wounded in the attack.

Rupnow died by suicide after opening fire at the school. The injured people include five students and one teacher. Two of these students remain in critical condition, as per reports.