Taylor Swift taking big move as her ‘priorities’ shifted around Travis Kelce; ‘Nashville is the place where…’

Taylor Swift has decided to shift to Nashville full-time in order to strengthen her bond with Travis Kelce, according to a new report, as her priorities have been shifted around her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating in last September. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

The 35-year-old pop star was reportedly relocating to Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday in order to stay closer to Kelce.

The new move undoubtedly reflected her “new outlook on life” as the singer had earlier preferred New York City as her home base.

Here's what insiders said about Swift's new move

According to a source who spoke to Daily Mail, Swift decided to “establish roots in the ground for her future” since her relationship with Kelce is eventually growing with time.

“Taylor has grown up a lot in the past couple of years. Falling in love with Travis so deeply has shifted her priorities around a bit and has given her a new outlook on life,” the source stated.

The singer of Cruel Summer, who also owns properties in Los Angeles and Rhode Island, has chosen the right decision for her future, the source added.

In addition, they stated that when the time comes for them to “start a family,” she intends to live full-time with Travis, who is just 1 hour 30 minutes flight away.

When they start a family, she and Travis should ideally live in the same house, the source said, adding that “New York City is exciting, and Taylor will always consider this home.”

Emphasising the significance of her decision to “return” to the city, the insider said, “Nashville is the place where she started her career, and this is all coming full circle.”

A look into Swift and Kelce romance

Both Kelce and Swift love the city, according to the source, as it is lovely and it provides them with the seclusion and security they both need.

The duo started dating in last September after she accompanied Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, for a Chiefs game in an opulent suite.

The singer has attended about 20 Kansas City games since she and Kelce started dating.