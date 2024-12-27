Taylor Swift 'making' a huge decision for Travis Kelce as she settles into her WAG era

Taylor Swift has reportedly taken a sporty turn since her romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce blossomed. Ever since the duo started dating last summer she's been a regular at his games, cheering him on from the sidelines, and embracing the role of a devoted WAG (Wives and Girlfriends). Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

With the Superbowl approaching and the end of the Eras Tour, a source claims Nashville has become her home base, a place where she can balance her love life with her music career and enjoy the company of friends and family.

Taylor Swift is making Nashville her home base

Despite having a bustling social circle filled with industry friends in New York City and Hollywood, the Cruel Summer singer appears to be focusing on her romantic life. Taylor Swift skipped the Kansas City Chiefs’ Christmas game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Reports suggest that Swift is opting for home games due to security concerns.

According to a PageSix source, “It looks like this may be Taylor’s domestic era. … It also looks like Taylor is going to make Nashville more of a home base than LA or NY since it’s closer to Kansas City, and her mom, Andrea, loves [Nashville] too.” Earlier, she showed her support for boyfriend Kelce, who set a Chiefs record for the most receiving touchdowns by liking the team’s celebratory Instagram post.

Although the pair didn’t celebrate the game together, sources hint they may be spending more quality time in the near future. This could mean more sightings of Swift at Chiefs games, as she reportedly considers making her hometown, her new home base.

Taylor Swift in her ‘WAG’ era

Taylor Swift has been really enjoying being a part of the Chiefs family! She's been going to games and even celebrating holidays with the other players and their partners. The Chiefs Tight end, recently surprised her with a special party to celebrate the end of her 'Eras' tour after her birthday. 1 Some of the other Chiefs players and their families were there too, including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

“Taylor is really embracing WAG life,” the insider informed PageSix. “I think she’s adapted so well to WAG life because she truly understands what it’s like to be part of a team — especially coming off Eras where she formed such a close connection with her band, dancers, singers and crew.”

The continued, “She appreciates that sort of camaraderie and collaboration, that kind of chosen family. She fully gets and respects those bonds and why they need to be supported.”

Taylor and Travis live a ‘nomadic’ life

A source revealed how the singer and the NFL star lead what could be described as a “nomadic lifestyle.” The insider explains, “Taylor has home bases everywhere, but they essentially live wherever they are together.”

For example, Swift owns several properties, including a spacious industrial-style apartment and a Greek Revival mansion in Nashville, a home in Beverly Hills, a $50 million Tribeca compound in New York City, and a stunning $17 million estate in Rhode Island. On the other hand, Kelce resides in a luxurious $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas.