Taylor Swift subtly honours Travis Kelce's touchdown record after missing Christmas Day Chiefs game

Taylor Swift missed Travis Kelce’s Christmas Day game, however, there’s no sign of trouble in paradise between the couple. The singer quietly showed her support for her boyfriend, subtly honouring his achievement of breaking the Kansas City Chiefs record for most receiving touchdowns on Wednesday. Despite missing Travis Kelce's Christmas Day game, Taylor Swift supported him by liking a celebratory post for his record-breaking 77th touchdown. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)(AFP)

Swift’s gesture of support for Kelce

To show her support for Kelce's latest achievement, Swift “liked” the team’s celebratory post on social media. It read, “If you ever can’t find Travis, chances are he’s in the end zone. Congrats, @killatrav!” The tight-end scored his 77th touchdown during his game on Christmas against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He broke the previous record of 76 which was scored by Tony Gonzalez. Another social media post called his touchdown a “Christmas gift to Chiefs kingdom,” as reported by Page Six.

The athlete played a key role in securing his team’s victory. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10, clinching the No. 1 seed in the American Football Conference. Swift’s reaction comes after she was missing from Kelce’s game, during which he made the historic touchdown in his career, as reported by Page Six.

Brittany Mahomes skips the Christmas game

Along with the 35-year-old pop star, Brittany Mahomes was also absent from the holiday game. The soon-mom-to-be stayed at home with her children and cheered for her husband, quarterback Patrick Mahomes on social media as she wrote on Instagram, “Game day snuggles.” Brittany is expecting another baby girl as Mahomes revealed on Wednesday that she is due “any day now.” In the Netflix interview clip, he shared that he had promised Brittany to “get the No.1 seed so” they could “go have [their] baby.” After the game, she reposted his statement and wrote, “Always keeping his promises.”