Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden, 18, for Christmas after two years apart

Britney Spears reunited with her 18-year-old son Jayden James Federline for Christmas after spending two years apart from her kids. The Princess of Pop took to social media Wednesday to share the first video of them together since their recent reconciliation. Britney Spears reunited with her son Jayden after two years apart(Instagram)

Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden after two years

The Toxic hitmaker shared a video of herself having the “best” time with her son, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. In the clip shared on Instagram, Spears can be seen lovingly kissing Jayden on his head while outside what appeared to be a restaurant.

“Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!” The Baby One More Time singer wrote in the captioned.

Jayden also joined in on the fun, telling his mother's fans, “Hello,” and wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas.” While Spears mentioned both her sons in the caption, it is unclear whether Sean Preston Federline, 19, joined his brother and mother for the festivities.

The Gimme More singer's video with her rarely seen son comes after it was reported last month that the pair had reunited. An insider told Page Six in November that “they have been spending a lot of time together.” While another source said that the teen was “back in California” from Hawaii.

One more insider said at the time that “Britney is thrilled to have her baby back,” adding, “Everything is moving in the right direction.” However, Kevin's lawyer told TMZ that Jayden and Spears' reconciliation was “news” to him. “If there has been a reconciliation, it’s news to Kevin,” Mark Vincent Kaplan said.