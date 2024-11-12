Britney Spears' reunion with son Jayden is ‘news’ to her ex-husband Kevin Federline

Britney Spears has reportedly reunited with her son Jayden James Federline. The Toxic singer's reconciliation with the 18-year-old comes after years of estrangement, sources told Page Six. However, her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, her son's father, is unaware of their alleged reunion. Britney Spears has reunited with her son Jayden after years of being estranged

Britney Spears reunites with son Jayden, 18

The news about Spears' and Jayden's reconciliation broke Monday when an insider told the outlet that “they have been spending a lot of time together.” Another source shared that the teen is now “back in California,” where the 42-year-old singer lives. Jayden's return to the state comes after he moved to Hawaii with his father and 19-year-old brother, Sean Preston Federline.

One more insider revealed to the outlet that “Britney is thrilled to have her baby back,” adding, “Everything is moving in the right direction.” Meanwhile, Sean is still living with his father and stepmom, Victoria Prince. However, Jayden and Spears' reconciliation is “news” to Kevin, according to his lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan. “If there has been a reconciliation, it’s news to Kevin,” he told TMZ.

The news about the Gimme More singer's alleged patch-up with her son comes six months after she received a phone call from him and Preston on Mother's Day. At the time, Kaplan called it a “good sign.” “Obviously, a reconciliation/reunification is somewhat complex and can be a process that takes some time,” he told Page Six in June.

During a rare interview in September 2022, Jayden addressed his troubled relationship with Spears. “I 100 per cent think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort,” he told the UK’s ITV, adding, “I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.” At the time, he also shared that he did not like Spears sharing her nude photos online. “It’s almost like she has to post something on Instagram to get some attention,” Jayden said.