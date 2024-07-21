 Taehyung reveals Jungkook flew 'right away' to Hawaii after he said he missed him; BTS singer goes shirtless in new pics - Hindustan Times
Taehyung reveals Jungkook flew 'right away' to Hawaii after he said he missed him; BTS singer goes shirtless in new pics

ByAnanya Das
Jul 21, 2024 01:13 PM IST

Kim Taehyung spent time with Jungkook in Hawaii before they started their military service. The duo will be discharged next year.

BTS member Kim Taehyung, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, has shared unseen pictures from his Hawaii trip. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Taehyung also posted pictures with fellow group member Jungkook. (Also Read | Jimin and Jungkook fall down while skiing in Are You Sure trailer; eagle-eyed BTS fans notice their ‘rain moment’. Watch)

BTS' Kim Taehyung shared pictures on Instagram with Jungkook.

Taehyung shares his shirtless photos

In several photos, Taehyung was seen shirtless and only wearing shorts. In a photo, he kneeled as he played with his friends in a garden. He also posed shirtless in front of the mirror. The pictures showed Taehyung playing on the beach, posing with his friends, enjoying an evening and playing with a dog.

Taehyung shares new pics from Hawaii

In a picture, he laughed, wearing a shirt and shorts. The BTS singer lay on the grass, ran while playing, posed shirtless as he stood near the beach. Taehyung was also seen wearing only wings as he posed for the camera in another picture. He didn't caption his posts.

Jungkook joins Taehyung in Hawaii

On his Instagram Stories, Taehyung shared a picture in which he drew marks on his face to resemble an old person. He was accompanied by his friend. Taehyung clicked a selfie also featuring Jungkook. The youngest BTS singer made a face wearing a printed shirt, while Taehyung smiled in a white outfit.

Taehyung clicked a selfie also featuring Jungkook.

Taehyung praises Jungkook

Sharing the picture, Taehyung wrote, as quoted by X user @btsinthemoment, "I'd forgotten this about him. 'Jungkook-ah, I'm in Hawaii right now. Come quickly, I miss you'. This guy (laughs) he got on a plane and came right away." Taehyung and Jungkook posed for the camera in another photo. In the picture, Jungkook kept his hand on Taehyung's shoulder as he looked ahead of him. He captioned the post, "So pretty I could die."

About BTS members

Jungkook, too, is serving in the military now. Recently, Jin was discharged after he finished his service. The next BTS member to be discharged will be J-Hope in October. The rest of the group members—RM, Suga, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jungkook—will complete their service in June 2025.

Taehyung reveals Jungkook flew 'right away' to Hawaii after he said he missed him; BTS singer goes shirtless in new pics
