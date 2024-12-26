Baby Driver star Hudson Joseph Meek dies at 16 after tragic fall from moving car

Teen actor Hudson Joseph Meek died after falling from a moving vehicle just days before Christmas. He was 16 years old at the time. He sustained blunt-force trauma in the tragic accident that took place on the evening of December 19. The child actor, who was well known for playing young Baby in the three-time Oscar-nominated film Baby Driver, succumbed to his injuries “peacefully” on December 21. Hudson Joseph Meek died aged 16 after falling from a moving car just days before Christmas

Meek sustained blunt force injuries after falling out of a moving car at around 10:45 pm local time on Thursday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. He died just two days later at UAB Hospital, WTVM reported. The Vestavia Hills Police Department is investigating the young actor's death, per the local NBC affiliate.

The Alabama native's mother, Lani Wells Meek, shared an emotional statement on Facebook that read, “Our hearts are broken to share that Hudson Meek went home to be with Jesus tonight.” “His 16 years on this earth were far too short, but he accomplished so much and significantly impacted everyone he met.”

An obituary for Meek revealed that he was an organ donor, and his family finds comfort in “knowing that he will continue to help others for years to come.” “He was surrounded by friends, family, and the presence of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“He worked on several major motion pictures and television shows, some of which will be released in 2025. He absolutely loved spending time on set and having the chance to learn the names and stories of every member of the cast and crew,” the obituary added.