Prince Harry ‘has now been substituted for…’ this Christmas season

Prince Harry appears to have passed the torch to Prince George, as the young royal and his father, Prince William, returned to a cherished Christmas tradition. Prince Harry hands off Christmas tradition to Prince George

The “father-and-son bonding time” delighted onlookers by participating in a pre-Christmas football match, marking their first joint appearance on the field during the festive season.

Prince William and his football-loving son joined the annual friendly game between Sandringham estate workers and local villagers. Watching from the sidelines were Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who cheered on their family.

‘Harry has now been substituted for Prince George’

A royal insider told The Sun, “It was interesting to see that Harry has now been substituted for Prince George.”

The source also claimed that Prince William came close to scoring a goal, while young George gave his all during the match in a “healthy father-and-son bonding time.” The insider added, “There were other children playing, and it was all good fun and light-hearted. It is nice that they have returned to take part in the traditional game as they haven't done so for years.”

Prince George and William have cherished their love for football

The pair have previously been spotted at Villa Park, cheering for Aston Villa, and celebrating England’s Euro 2024 final victory against Spain.

In 2020, Prince William spoke about his approach to George’s football interests on That Peter Crouch Podcast, saying, “I'm trying not to persuade him to be a Villa fan, I'm letting him choose his own way. It's about finding what fits for him.”

Football isn’t the only exciting adventure for the young prince

At the age of 11, George had his first flying lesson at White Waltham Airfield near the family’s Adelaide Cottage home. With his parents watching, he successfully navigated an aircraft during their summer break.