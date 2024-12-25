Is Prince Harry sneaked into the UK for Christmas? Here's your answer

Is Prince Harry secretly in the UK for the Christmas? The recent trailer for Kate Middleton’s Together at Christmas show churned rumour mills when viewers noticed a man resembling Prince Harry. A man resembling Prince Harry in Kate Middleton's holiday show trailer turns out to be a lookalike, ending speculation. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo(REUTERS)

The holiday program, hosted annually by the Princess of Wales, is set to air on Christmas Eve on ITV in the UK and celebrates themes of love and togetherness during the festive season.

The trailer featured glimpses of attendees arriving at Westminster Abbey, where the event was held earlier in December. Among the crowd, a red-haired man dressed in a Royal Air Force ceremonial uniform of the British Army drew attention online due to his uncanny resemblance to Prince Harry.

However, Radar Online, Mirror UK, and Daily Mail later confirmed that the individual in question was merely a Harry lookalike, ending the speculation.

Sussexes and Waleses spend Christmas separately

Narrated by the Princess of Wales, the trailer started with, “Welcome to our ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service here at Westminster Abbey,” and added, “Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year. It is a time for presents, tinsel and mince pies, but it’s also a time to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.”

“Christmas is a time to slow down, reflect, and cherish the love that connects us,” adding that love is “the greatest gift, not only during Christmas but every day of the year.”

Since the Sussexes stepped back from their royal roles and moved to California in 2020, their relationship with the Waleses has been “difficult”. Reports confirm that Harry and Meghan Markle did not attend Middleton’s Carol concert, who has been battling with cancer.

Last month, an insider told Closer Magazine, “Meghan’s mom, Doria, will join them at home in Montecito, and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day despite not being around extended family.”

While Harry and Meghan celebrated Christmas privately, their festive card featured a rare photograph of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Wales family, meanwhile, opted to spend the holiday season at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, foregoing the traditional Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles. Insiders revealed that the Sussex family was not invited to the Sandringham celebrations.