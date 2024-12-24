Menu Explore
Meghan Markle’s 'ultimatum' to Prince Harry amid 'panic mode' ahead of Christmas: 'fix things'

ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 24, 2024 02:41 PM IST

Meghan ‘seeks’ to avoid further humiliation, while the couple grapples with declining popularity and hopes for reconciliation within the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no strangers to public scrutiny, but a parody on "Family Guy" last year hit particularly close to home. The animated scene, which poked fun at the couple, depicting them lounging by a pool and profiting from Netflix deals and sponsored Instagram posts, reportedly left the Duke and Duchess of Sussex deeply unsettled.

Prince William might face a dilemma over funding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, if they return to the Royal Family (princeandprincessofwales/Instagram, Angela Weiss / AFP)
Prince William might face a dilemma over funding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, if they return to the Royal Family (princeandprincessofwales/Instagram, Angela Weiss / AFP)

According to sources, they felt it portrayed them as "spoiled" or "self-entitled grifters." Meghan, in particular, was said to be determined to find a solution and avoid further embarrassment.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in ‘panic mode’

In the parody, cartoon versions of the couple showed a butler their "millions from Netflix.” Following this, an animated version of Harry responds, "Put it with the rest of them.” Later, 'Meghan' tells him: "Babe, time to do our daily $250,000 sponsored Instagram post for Del Taco."

A source at the time said the scene reportedly upset Harry and Meghan deeply. “Meghan said she won’t be humiliated like this and is desperate for a solution. They’re in full panic mode,” a source told Closer Magazine. “What’s hit them hardest and cuts the deepest of all is that it plays up the whole notion they’re self-entitled grifters or spoilt brats.”

Now, Some insiders claimed that Harry and Meghan realised their popularity in the U.S. was waning. Meghan reportedly wanted Harry to mend fences with his father, King Charles, and his brother Prince Williams.

Meghan wants Harry to ‘fix things’ with the Royals

Harry and Meghan left London in 2021 after stepping down as working royals. They found their new home in California, U.S., and have since welcomed their second child, Lilibet, away from the royal household. Sources allege that the couple is aware "the tides have turned against them in America."

However, Meghan reportedly wouldn't be "begging for anything" from the royals "after everything that's happened." Instead, the Duchess has “been hoping that Harry could reconcile with his family.” According to the UK Mirror, “Meghan has distanced herself from the furore for months, but now she's giving Harry an ultimatum and demanding that he do whatever it takes to fix things.”

Christmas in California

Harry and Meghan will reportedly stay in Montecito, California, with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland for Christmas. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, Meghan reflected on her family’s holiday traditions since moving to the U.S. She shared how Christmas has become more special as her children get older and start understanding the festivities.

"At first, I think as a mum with children, you're just enjoying having them there, but they're not understanding everything that's happening yet. But now we're at the age where I just can't wait to see it through their lens every year.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
