King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health woes turned their lives ‘upside down’: Report

BySumanti Sen
Dec 23, 2024 01:16 PM IST

While King Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February this year, Kate Middleton shared the news of her cancer diagnosis in March.

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s lives have been “turned upside down" by their cancer diagnoses, a report has claimed. While Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February this year, Kate shared the news publicly in March.

King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health woes turned their lives ‘upside down’: Report (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)
King Charles and Kate Middleton's health woes turned their lives 'upside down': Report (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)

“The family hadn't even got through the first month of the year and their lives were already turned upside down,” a source told the Mail.

Palace insiders told GB News that Charles’ treatment will continue next year. "His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year,” they said.

The Princess of Wales gradually started coming back to royal duties after announcing in September that she had completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment. Sharing a message of solidarity at the time, she said, “Everyone's kindness, empathy, and compassion has been truly humbling.”

‘It's frankly staggering the family has come through so much’

On December 6, Kate hosted her fourth annual Together at Christmas service. This will air on Christmas Eve on ITV1 and ITVX at 7.30pm.

Another palace insider told The Mail about the diagnosis, “I don't think anyone sitting there in January, wondering how on earth they were going to steer the good ship with wave after wave crashing over the bow, would have imagined such an optimistic outcome. And yet here we all are.”

The source added, “It's frankly staggering the family has come through so much, with such tremendous dignity and resilience.”

A different source added, “The King hoped that if he could be honest, it may help others in the same position. He was determined that something positive should come from such a setback in terms of raising awareness and support for families who go through a similar experience.”

Both the royals are expected to spend Christmas at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

