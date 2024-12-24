Diddy's ex-employee sues him for sexual battery after setting 'wild king nights' with sex rooms, baby oil, drugs…

Diddy is facing a shocking lawsuit from his former employee, Phillip Pines, who alleges he was tasked with organising the rapper's infamous "wild king nights.” The lawsuit details a series of disturbing allegations surrounding the nature of these events which included setting up “sex rooms” and later “cleaning all the mess.” Pines accused Diddy of sexual battery, harassment, and trafficking. Diddy will celebrate Christmas in prison, as his bail was denied for the third time. - Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo(REUTERS)

Diddy's ex-employee sues him for assault and battery

According to TMZ, Pines, who worked for Diddy between 2019 and 2021, claims in his lawsuit that he was responsible for setting up and cleaning hotel rooms used for “multi-day orgies and drug binges.” The allegations include preparing spaces with items like red lights, sex toys, alcohol, and illicit substances, followed by erasing all traces of the events.

On Monday, Phillip Pines' attorney filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against the music mogul, detailing how Pines' role as a staff member for Sean "Diddy" Combs evolved over time. Initially hired to handle tasks like arranging meals, organising clothing, “and being on-call for Combs’ needs,” Pines alleges his duties shifted to preparing rooms for "wild nights." According to the suit, this included providing items such as “red lighting, ice buckets, alcohol, marijuana, libido-enhancing honey packs, baby oil, lubricant, towels, illegal substances, and power banger sex machines.”

The "wild king nights" allegedly involved Combs partaking in sex, drugs, and alcohol with female or other guests, either spontaneously or as pre-arranged events.

Diddy gave COVID to a guest

In his lawsuit, Pines details his responsibilities following the parties, which included cleaning evidence of “drug use, removing bodily fluids from furniture, and disposing of incriminating items.” He also claims pressure to keep these events secret, including bribing hotel staff and deleting compromising videos.

Additionally, the lawsuit mentions witnessing a violent act and a potential COVID-19 cover-up. Diddy hosted a 51st birthday party despite testing positive for the virus and instructed Pines to stay quiet when a celebrity guest later contracted COVID. Pines further alleges instances of inappropriate behavior by Diddy, including testing his loyalty through menial tasks and pressuring him into a sexual encounter.

Diddy’s lawyer responds to the allegations

According to Variety, despite multiple lawsuits being filed against the Bad Boy Records producer, his representatives maintain that “it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor. We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Combs was arrested on September 16 on charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering, and multiple sexual assault cases, which included hosting 'freak off' parties and coercing women into sexual encounters.