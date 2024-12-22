Sean 'Diddy' Combs boycotting meals at Brooklyn detention center amid safety fears

Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, is now boycotting jail meals amidst worries that he will be poisoned. The rapper is facing severe allegations that include prostitution-related felonies, human trafficking, and racketeering, and his detention has even raised questions about his health and safety. Diddy will celebrate Christmas in prison, as his bail was denied for the third time. - Sean Diddy Combs./File Photo(REUTERS)

In a latest interview with The Trial of Diddy podcast on Daily Mail, former inmate and cell consultant Larry Levine suggested that the hip-hop artist may be avoiding jail food due to concerns about contamination. Levine feared that someone with outside ties might eventually meddle with Diddy's meals because of his prominent position and potential strong adversaries.

Diddy unwillingness to eat regular meals raises serious concerns

Rumors concerning Diddy's health have been stoked by observers who have noticed that he seems noticeably older and considerably thinner in his recent court appearances. The music legend's unwillingness to eat regular meals after spending three months in the infamous MDC, which is well-known for its harsh circumstances and history of inmate deaths, has raised serious concerns.

Citing sources close to the rapper, Daily mail reported Diddy, 55, is still cognitively sharp, vigorously active, and focused on his defense despite his thin appearance. According to reports, rather than devouring the facility's meals, he may be surviving on commissary snacks like chips and honey buns.

Also Read: Mel B recounts how Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs cussed her over a stage altercation

Diddy's apparent paranoia was exacerbated due to MDC's lengthy history of unfavorable living circumstances, violence, and insufficient inmate safety precautions. Given his notoriety and the publicity his case has received, his worries about possible dangers appear to have some merit.

Even though Diddy's legal team is still fighting the charges, his emotional and physical health has taken the central stage. As concerns about his safety in custody continue, observers are closely monitoring the situation.

Diddy's legal worries escalate

In addition to the criminal allegations, he is currently facing an increasing number of civil cases.

Combs' former girlfriend, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, sued Combs in a federal court in New York, claiming that she was the victim of sex trafficking, sexual assault, sexual battery, and gender-motivated violence.

According to the indictment, Combs frequently used the promise of an intimate relationship to entice victims. The indictment then claims that he would use abuse, threats, and intimidation to persuade them to have intercourse.

The disgraced rapper, whose bail was rejected for the third time, will celebrate Christmas in prison and his trial is set for May 5, 2025.