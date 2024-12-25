Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's last chance to keep Archewell running

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest Netflix series, POLO, is putting their partnership with the streaming giant in a precarious position. The show's poor reception has raised questions about the couple’s plans for Hollywood and their capacity to run Archewell Productions. Despite initial success with Harry & Meghan, the couple's Hollywood journey has hit obstacles with their latest Netflix series, POLO. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

“Their separation of work is being tried out, and it worked perfectly well in the sense there have been no glitches. What they need is her cookery series for Netflix,” Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News.

“What is absolutely pivotal is the renewal of the contract with Netflix next year, so precisely what happens in the coming months financially is vital.”

Can Meghan Markle's cookery show save Archewell?

The Sussexes’ struggles with their media projects have been apparent since their $20 million Spotify deal was cancelled in 2023. This setback, coupled with POLO’s poor performance, has left many questioning whether the couple can regain their footing. “They lost Spotify a while ago, and it doesn't seem there is anything substantial financially that we know of that is coming up,” Fitzwilliams remarked.

There is still hope for Meghan’s forthcoming culinary series, which many believe could revitalize their brand. “When American Riviera Orchard and Meghan's cookery show is launched, that will certainly give her a good deal more than her occasional appearance,” Fitzwilliams added.

Notably, the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' initial Netflix documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan,’ was a massive success, but maintaining momentum has proven difficult.

Critics have noted that POLO failed to generate interest, but Fitzwilliams suggested, “I don't think anyone was expecting that to have huge ratings.”

Editor Charlotte Griffiths echoed the same sentiments to GB News, “It's probably their last chance of keeping Archewell as a really successful TV production brand, so there's a lot riding on the new year.”

The Sussexes still enjoy a considerable following in the US and were named among Time’s 100 most influential people in 2020. “They've changed their tactic, and we will see what it adds up to in the next year,” Fitzwilliams concluded.