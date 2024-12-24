A royal commentator has suggested that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are braced for a financial blow with their Netflix deal ending next year. The Sussexes signed a five-year contract with the streaming giant in 2020 after they left the royal family. Harry and Meghan may suffer financial blow next year, expert reveals ‘what is absolutely pivotal’ for their career (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

Harry and Meghan seem to have adopted a new business strategy now, with each focusing on separate projects personal to their specific brands. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes that the renewal of the contract, which was worth £80 million in 2020, is "absolutely pivotal" for the strategy to keep going.

‘What is absolutely pivotal is the renewal of the contract with Netflix’

"Their separation of work is being tried out, and it worked perfectly well in the sense there have been no glitches. What they need is her cookery series for Netflix,” Fitzwilliams told GB News. "What is absolutely pivotal is the renewal of the contract with Netflix next year, so precisely what happens in the coming months financially is vital.”

He added, "They lost Spotify a while ago, and it doesn't seem there is anything substantial financially that we know of that is coming up. When American Riviera Orchard and Meghan's cookery show is launched, that will certainly give her a good deal more than her occasional appearance."

Meghan, who will reportedly release a new Netflix project next year, will focus on "the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship.” The show is expected to be released alongside her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Fitzwilliams also opened up about the couple’s latest Netflix project, Polo, saying, "I don't think anyone was expecting that to have huge ratings."

He added, "There is no suggestion that Meghan is thinking of going into politics, which I thought at one time she might, but certainly not now, where clearly anything said might enrage Trump, who becomes President in January. They have a profile at a certain level. Harry and Meghan were in Times 100 in 2020, so they have a brand, they have got their admirers, and they have got a profile. They've changed their tactic, and we will see what it adds up to in the next year."