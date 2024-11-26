Trailer for Harry and Meghan's polo series branded ‘gross and grotesque’ on social media: ‘Utter trash’

A trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix venture, a series titled Polo, has been met with massive criticism online. Netflix shared the trailer on X, captioning it, “Polo, a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of the sport, is coming to Netflix on December 10. Follow elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship. From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” Trailer for Harry and Meghan's polo series branded ‘gross and grotesque’ on social media (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

The five-part series, set to launch globally on December 10, will not feature the Sussexes. It will follow international players both on and off the field as they compete in the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

The trailer shows elite players talking about their experiences with the sport, with Harry’s close friend, Nacho Figueras, describing the high stakes of the game, stating, "Imagine going on a horse at 35mph with someone coming at you at full speed.” He also describes the sport saying, “Polo is not just a sport, polo is a lifestyle. We eat, we breathe, we sleep polo.”

Polo player Louis Devaleix talks about the "addicting" adrenaline rush players experience when they play the sport. A feminine voice says the sport is "glamorous,” adding that “it's a sexy sport too, dirty, sweaty boys riding.”

‘Utterly gross and grotesque’

X users were not impressed with the trailer, and took to the comment section to express their feelings. “I made it through 40 seconds of the trailer and got bored. No thanks,” one user wrote. Another said, “Hard pass! Anything with the word Meghan, Duchess of Sussex , is immediately tossed in the trash compactor!” “I’m just so sick of them in general, every day they hog the headlines so they can spend the day reading about themselves. Sadly being one trick ponies it’s cheap reality rubbish that no one cares about, especially when people are facing such hardships,” one user wrote of the Sussexes, while another said, “Nothing about this looks remotely sexy or intriguing”.

“Utterly gross and grotesque. @Netflix failing to read the room, once again. Bin it,” one user said, while another said, “No thanks ... will not be rejoining Netflix any time soon apparently. Utter trash.” “Not on my watch list…boring,” wrote one.