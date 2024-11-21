A body language expert has reportedly claimed that Prince Harry has stopped putting "Meghan Markle's feelings above his own.” The couple are believed to be carrying out a professional separation, even though they did recently appear together in a joint video. Prince Harry no longer putting 'Meghan Markle's feelings above his own,' expert suggests(AFP)

Harry is undertaking solo engagements in Canada, and was not joined by Meghan in Vancouver where he is attending Invictus Games events. The Duke of Sussex’s wife joined him in Vancouver in February 2024 for a promotional event, and also accompanied him to other Invictus Games events since 2017. They both stepped out at Invictus events in Canada over several days in February, and Meghan joined Harry at the Invictus Games in The Netherlands and Germany in recent years.

‘Here on his own, he is completely engaged with what he is doing’

Body language expert Darren Stanton pointed out how Harry’s attention is always on Meghan, and that he always makes sure she is okay during their joint engagements. Stanton said, according to GB News, "Here, we tend to see more of his protective nature than his individual emotion as he puts Meghan's feelings above his own."

While attending Invictus events in Vancouver recently, Harry was on his own. He was seen donning a dark shirt and long black jacket, waving to spectators before being escorted from the field.

Stanton said, "Here on his own, he is completely engaged with what he is doing and who he is meeting. His passion here is incredibly visible, which isn't surprising given the Invictus Games has a huge place in his heart and is a venture he is extremely dedicated to.”

Stanton added, "Attending alone, we always tend to see the best of Harry when he's appearing solo. Harry absolutely comes into his own. He's got this massive smile, he's beaming from ear to ear, portraying his enjoyment and his happiness. We know this is authentic and a genuine emotion from him. His whole face is engaged, the crow's feet at the side of the eyes are there."

During his first CFL Grey Cup appearance in Vancouver, the Duke appeared jolly and in high spirits, giving a thumbs-up to Canadian football fans. "There's nothing fake about his expression here. There's a high degree of animation, with him appearing to do a fist bump to someone in the crowd,” Stanton said. "He's completely relaxed and focused on what needs to be done. He can focus on being himself and on interacting with those around him."

As per reports, Meghan is expected to accompany her husband to the Vancouver games in February. The Sussexes are also reportedly considering bringing their son, Prince Archie, along.