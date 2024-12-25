Prince Harry hopes to be in a ‘better place’ with King Charles III in 2025

Dashingly donning a T-shirt, khakis, and a blazer, Prince Harry appeared cheerful at a benefit tennis tournament held during the weekend of his milestone 40th birthday. “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” he told BBC. Looking stylish and relaxed, Prince Harry marked his 40th birthday at a tennis tournament, expressing to be in a 'better place' with his father King Charles next year. (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

Over the past decade, as the father of Archie, and Lilibet, he revealed that his mission now is “doing good in the world.” He spent his 40th birthday in an intimate dinner party organized by his wife, Meghan Markle, hosting close friends.

Unexpected birthday wishes came from his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William.

Prince Harry's new year hopes look strong

“He’s very confident that he and his father will be in a better place in the coming year,” an old pal told Closer Magazine. “He and William will always have their issues, and Harry’s made mistakes, but he loves his brother dearly.”

“It was very difficult to leave England, but Harry put his wife and family first,” the friend noted, adding that the couple’s life in California has strengthened their bond. “It’s made his relationship with Meghan so much stronger, and they’re still very much in love.”

“The greatest lesson he’s learned is to follow your heart,” the source continued. “Harry has made some missteps, but he’s stayed true to trying to do the right thing.”

Princess Diana and King Charles remain influential in Harry's life

Four months after Diana’s tragic death, Charles confided in a friend about the “unbearable emptiness” he felt, expressing his longing to “wish away the bewilderment and confusion.”

Diana and Charles endured one of the most contentious divorces of the 1990s, yet both acknowledged that their 1981 marriage began with love.

“There was a period of great love between them,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward shared told GB News. “And she wanted the boys [Prince William and Prince Harry] to know that.”

The couple’s romance began in 1977 when Diana was introduced to Charles by her sister, Sarah McCorquodale. Their connection deepened three years later and the couple married in 1981.