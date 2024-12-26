Britney Spears changes entire staff as she vows to stay sober, revive music career: ‘Can’t afford to have bad influence’

Britney Spears is gearing up for a fresh start in 2025, determined to maintain her sobriety and revive her music career. According to recent reports, the singer has assembled a new team of professionals to support her on the path to sobriety. This move marks a significant step in Britney's journey towards regaining control over her life and career. Also read: Britney Spears deletes her ‘wild’ dance video on IG, lashes out at ‘mean’ comments: ‘So sick of…’ Britney Spears poses at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, California, US, on July 22, 2019. (Mario Anzuoni/File Photo/REUTERS)

Britney Spears' road to recovery

According to In Touch, she has hired a new team of helpers to keep her on the road to recovery, helping her stay away from her demons.

“Britney seems to be very serious about getting her life together, she’s really showing great signs of being on track and committed to staying healthy. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a 24-hour battle to keep her away from her demons. The fact is, she can’t afford to have even a single bad influence in her life without the risk of her getting dragged back into her old habits. That’s why her whole staff is getting a reboot top to bottom and only people that can prove they’re on the straight and narrow are being employed,” said a source.

The insider added, “She’s in the process of hiring a lot of new people with the goal of having a team of helpers around her that are not only sober but also have skills like life coaching or therapy to bring to the table. Britney’s got plenty of money to spend so why not hire the best, and this way she’s always got people around that are looking out for her best interest and watching for any signs that she might be veering off her path.”

Britney’s life in the spotlight

Britney, whose struggles with mental health have been well-documented over the years, was previously rumoured to be dating her former housekeeper Paul Soliz after her split from Sam Asghari. The romance came to light when authorities spotted them at Chateau Marmont in May fighting. Britney and Paul, 37, reportedly broke up. The Toxic singer was spotted with him on July 19, hinting that they had reunited.

However, now, Britney has reportedly “cut contact” with Paul and has sworn off “toxic” men, along with illegal drugs, according to the Daily Mail.

“She will be healing from her trauma for a very long time,” a source told the outlet in an article published on November 28, adding, “But she is done with men for now and focusing on herself.”

The singer has reportedly been seeing a therapist regularly and taking her prescribed psychiatric medication. She has also reportedly hired a chef, along with a medical professional, to help her keep track of her health.

“She is sober and does not do drugs. She has a glass of wine now and then, but she does not have a substance abuse problem and has people around her to make sure that she stays on the straight and narrow,” the insider revealed to the publication.

Music comeback being planned

Britney is also planning a comeback. She wants to develop something is “distinctly her”. She has reportedly been working on her own line of jewelry dubbed Tiny B. The line will offer “delicate, extremely different one-of-a-kind pieces”.