Britney Spears' boyfriend Paul Soliz is making pop star push her family away by 'feeding her ego': Report

As she navigates life after her divorce with husband Sam Asghari, pop star Britney Spears has been relying upon her on-off boyfriend Paul Soliz. Even as they break up and reconcile, a new report claims that their turbulent relationship is pushing her family away. (Also read: Britney Spears' ‘deadbeat’ boyfriend Paul Soliz takes big step amid divorce) Paul Soliz, who has a criminal history, was Britney Spears' housekeeper before they indulged in a romantic relationship in September 2023, as per reports. (Getty Images)

Britney Spears and Paul Soliz's on-off relationship

In Touch Magazine reports that Britney has entrusted Paul as her Man Friday and is completely dependent upon him. “Britney is totally addicted to the attention she gets on social media, and Paul is completely feeding into it. He’s taken on this job as her full-time videographer and social media manager and is always encouraging her to shoot stuff, which he then edits and posts for her. It’s the last thing she needs but he’s feeding her ego and making himself indispensable in her eyes,” the report quotes an insider as saying.

The report also quotes the source as claiming that the couple are 'bingeing on booze and junk food all night' and the Paul's behaviour has driven off a lot of Britney's household staff 'because they can’t stand him'.

Bryan Spears' attempts to get rid of Paul

However, the biggest casualty of this equation has been Britney's equation with her brother Bryan Spears. The source says that Bryan has 'tried hard to convince Britney to get rid of Paul'. However, he still exists in the singer's life.“A few times, she’s briefly listened and dumped the guy, but he always weasels his way back in. She’s now putting him first and pushing Bryan and other people that truly care about her away,” the report quotes the source. The report says that Britney's family is worried about her because of Paul's 'terrible track record and a history of dealing drugs'.

Britney finalised her divorce with ex-husband Sam Asghari in May this year. The proceedings began in September last year and were finalised after much drama over an eight-month period.