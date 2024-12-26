Barstool's Dave Portnoy slams Beyonce's NFL Christmas halftime show, netizens agree: ‘Awful!’

Dave Portnoy gave a scathing review of Beyonce's Christmas Day halftime show on social media Thursday. The Barstool Sports founder argued that the Single Ladies hitmaker has been “lost” for years. HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyonc� performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Alex Slitz/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Alex Slitz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Barstool's Dave Portnoy slams Beyonce's NFL Christmas halftime show

While the 43-year-old singer delivered hits from her 2024 album Cowboy Carter, Portnoy was not convinced. “Beyoncé has been LOST since Destinys Child,” the 47-year-old businessman wrote on X, formerly Twitter, following the pop icon's performance at NRG Stadium in Houston at halftime of the Texans-Ravens game.

This is not the first time that Portnoy has lashed out against Beyonce. His latest tweet was in response to the previous post he shared about the Texas Hold ‘Em singer in 2023, which read, “Rihanna > Beyoncé. Not particularly close.” The social media personality’s scathing assessment of her halftime show has garnered nearly 2 million views, with netizens echoing similar sentiments.

“Beyoncé’s show was a train wreck. Rihanna’s halftime show was far superior,” wrote one user. “It’s just really zero competition. Not a single good song since single ladies,” a second said, while a third speculated that the hate surrounding Beyonce is driven by her alleged connection with embattled rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“I think people are subconsciously against that performance because they suspect she was complicit in Diddy sex crimes,” they wrote. “Agreed! That was awful. The whole thing was cringe,” one more chimed in. “That show was trash.. Netflix… Beyoncé… step it up,” yet another user said.

During her performance, Beyonce was also joined by her daughter, Blue Ivy, whom she shares with her husband Jay-Z. Wednesday's Netflix’s exclusive Christmas slate of games featured appearances from Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy.