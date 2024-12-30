‘100% chance Trump throws Elon under the bus in 2025’, predicts ‘time traveller’

A self-proclaimed time traveller’s predictions for the new year suggest that Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s bromance will be short-lived. Despite how the tides may turn in or against the Tesla CEO’s favour, Drew Curtis had good news for the Menendez brothers. Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk listens as US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House Republicans at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Washington, DC, U.S. on November 13, 2024. ( ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS)

The US Sun reported this week that the CEO and founder of Fark, a news aggregation site, previously went viral for sounding the alarm on the COVID-19 pandemic beforehand. Having continued his forecasting streak since 2015 with the announcement, “Admission: I’m a time traveller from 2020. Enjoy 2016 - it’s as good as it gets for a while,” his cryptic foretellings have led him to estimate what 2025 may look like for some of the most renowned Western public figures.

Also read | Trump endorses Mike Johnson to stay on as House Speaker after govt funding turmoil: ‘Will do the right thing’

Prediction: Elon Musk and Donald Trump's friendship won't last long

With Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy tapped to co-lead President-elect Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, it seems like the incoming president may soon drop the SpaceX boss. The unlikely pair has gained quite the attention these past months in light of Trump’s 2024 presidential election campaign.

From being spotted at the MAGA leader’s rallies to joining him at his private Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Musk has been by his side through it all since switching his political stance from pro-Democrats to Republicans all the way. However, Drew Curtis’ latest predictions spilled to The US Sun, “There’s a near 100% chance that Trump throws Elon under the bus in 2025.”

Although it “isn’t clear” to him what will happen after that, he believes, “Musk probably won’t take it well, what he decides to do next is anyone’s guess.” With supposedly even bigger things awaiting the Tesla founder in the future, Musk has already become one of the centrepieces of the ongoing H1B immigration debate. On several occasions, he’s already voiced his frustrations with the “ridiculously slow & difficult” US legal immigration process.

Even earlier this year, he vented online about how he was “in favour of increased and expedited legal immigration for anyone who is talented, hard-working and honest.” He added, “It is bizarrely difficult and agonisingly slow to immigrate to the USA legally, but trivial and fast to enter illegally! This obviously makes no sense.” Curtis’ 2025 projections reach over and beyond while speaking of Musk, an immigrant himself.

Also read | Elon Musk's alternate account on X unmasked amid H1-B visa debate? Here's who is Adrian Dittmann

Elon Musk could eventually run for president?

Contrary to Musk’s potential downfall on Trump’s radar, Curtis emphasised that the billionaire tech titan might as well run in the 2028 presidential race against The Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger if a law permitting non-native US citizens to become president takes flight.

The alleged time traveller also signalled that Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are scheduled to be back in court on January 30, will finally take their freedom lap next year. On the World War 3 front, he asserted that it won’t break out in 2025 as “no one wants in.” On top of that, he isn’t counting on a Doomsday scenario, either. Yet he wasn’t quick to rule out the possibility of the “worst hurricane season in history on deck.”