Elon Musk's alternate account on X unmasked amid H1-B visa debate? Here's who is Adrian Dittmann

Amid the raging debate on H-1B visa, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been accused of pretending to be Adrian Dittmann, his defender on social media platform X. Elon Musk(Reuters file photo)

This comes as supporters of President-elect Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) campaign have been divided over the H-1B visa controversy, which permits foreign skilled workers to settle in the US.

Musk and his DOGE partner Vivek Ramaswamy, who advocates for its use, have fought with conservative activists and MAGA supporters like Laura Loomer, who favor restricting immigration in the US.

Many of Trump's supporters embraced the immigration crackdown and mass deportations that he advocated throughout his campaign. In connection withH-1B visas, he told the New York Post on Saturday that he has “always liked the visas” and “always been in favor of the visas.”

“I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great program,” the President-elect stated.

Andrian Dittmann's X profile

Dittmann's backs Musk amid H-1B visas controversy

In the social media discussion over H-1B visas, several X users have noticed that person who identified himself as Dittmann is staunchly supporting Musk and his position.

Dittmann's X account was created in July 2021 and has over 171,000 followers, but only 1,071 of those users include independent Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Trump's senior policy adviser on artificial intelligence (AI) Sriram Krishnan and Trump's FBI director nominee Kash Patel.

He has made an appearance in a few “Spaces” debates on the platform, but he has consistently denied being Musk and has not revealed his identity.

During the H-1B discussion on social media, Dittmann called other users “crybabies” and backed Musk, stating that he is “the only one to give these crackheads a f***ing voice” in regards to “tech bros.” He advised other X users to “get over yourselves” and “do better.”

Dittmann's defense of Musk lead to another heated debate

Dittmann's adamant defense of Musk led to an additional debate about whether he is the platform's rich owner.

Social media users began speculating by citing a number of instances that they were a “proof” that Dittmann was Musk. However, other users have called it a “conspiracy theory” and rejected it as “dumb.”

People who believe Dittmann is Musk cite similarities in their speech patterns, political beliefs, and usage of language, such as the use of terms like “smooth brain.”

Over the course of the year, users have conjectured that Musk set up the Dittmann account as a “burner”.

Last week, Dittmann avoided the charges of being Musk during a Spaces debate.

Dittmann targeted X user JohnsonThought1, who held the discussion, stating, “This guy is so f***ing stupid.”