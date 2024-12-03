Fact Check: Did Kash Patel's father react to Hunter Biden's pardon? ‘So worried about MY SON…’

Kash Patel's nomination to lead the FBI and Joe Biden's pardon to son Hunter Biden have become the two hot topics taking a centre stage in the US Politics following President-elect Donald Trump's massive victory. Kash Patel, former chief of staff to the defense secretary(REUTERS)

While Republicans and some Democrats are bashing outgoing President Biden's decision to grant a sweeping pardon to Hunter, a parody account was cited as a reliable source in a Newsweek piece in a humiliating turn of events.

The report misidentified the account holder as the father of Kash Patel, quoting a satirical tweet from the popular parody account Parik Patel.

The parody tweet in question asserted that fear of Kash Patel taking over as FBI director was the driving force behind Biden's pardon of Hunter. Newsweek headlined the fake statement as issued by “Dr. Parik Patel, father of FBI Director nominee Kash Patel.” “Biden decided to pardon Hunter because he was so worried about MY SON Kashu becoming director of the FBI that he decided to pardon his son… of all crimes,” the parody account tweeted.

“A surprising voice to weigh in on the pardon is Dr Parik Patel, father of FBI director nominee Kash Patel. The elder Patel wrote on X that Biden made the decision to pardon Hunter because he was “so worried about MY SON Kashu becoming director of the FBI that he decided to pardon his son… of all crimes,” the text of the Newsweek article read.

Also Read: Morning Joe plays Trump's FBI pick Kash Patel's ‘will come after you' warning clip 3 times in a row: ‘This is bad for…’

Netizens react to tweet from Parik Patel parody account

Parik Patel is a popular social media parody account that offers amusing views on politics and economy. Meanwhile, people on social media quickly pointed out the blunder, with one X user commenting: “The amount of people not realizing this is a parody account….”

“Your son would definitely have arrested him,” another reacted, referring to Hunter.

“You must be so proud! You raised a global hero! Thank you, sir!” a third user wrote.

Kashyap Pramod Patel, also known as Kash Patel, was born to Gujarati-Indian parents on Long Island, New York. Earlier, he has opened up about his “very deep connection” to India, having been reared as a Hindu.

Patel would succeed established FBI director Christopher Wray, whom Trump had selected in 2017 for a 10-year term. It is anticipated that Wray will either retire or be fired with three years remaining in his term. His confirmation for the position is yet to be confirmed by the Senate.