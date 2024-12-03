MAGA diehard Kash Patel's list of 'Government Gangsters' who could be targeted under Trump 2.0 govt

Donald Trump named Kash Patel to be the next director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. In an official statement shared on Truth Social, Trump hailed Indian-American Patel for doing an "incredible job during my first term. If selected, Kash Patel will replace Christopher Wray as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. (FBI)(AP)

Patel held positions as Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council, Deputy Director of National Intelligence, and Chief of Staff at the Department of Defense.

He also lauded Patel for playing a “pivotal role” in “uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax”.

As one of Trump's most ardent supporters, Patel has publicly denounced the “Deep State” political establishment and demanded that federal workers who are said to be too disloyal to Trump be fired.

In his September 2023 book, “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy,” Patel specifically targeted a number of those individuals.

In his book, he also made several fiery suggestions, including “Fire the top ranks of the F.B.I.”, switch the national security workforce with those 'who won't undermine the president's agenda', and bring charges against journalists and leakers.

Trump and Patel vowed to ‘go after’ political rivals

Charles Kupperman, who served under the first Trump administration as deputy national security adviser, said that Patel's views would be incompatible with the FBI's mission.

In an interview, Kupperman said, “The irony of this is that they all complained about the politicization of the F.B.I., and here Trump is putting in someone who’s going to do just that.”

Trump has stated time and again that he will use the Justice Department to “go after” his political rivals during his second term.

Similarly, Patel has warned to use law enforcement authority against the mainstream media, which Trump frequently refers to as “the enemies of the people.”

Take a look at list of individuals in Patel's crosshairs as per his book ‘Government Gangsters’

Michael Atkinson: Ex-Inspector General of the Intelligence Community

Lloyd Austin: US Secretary of Defense.

Brian Auten: FBI official who oversaw the agency's inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election

James Baker: FBI's former general counsel

Bill Barr: Attorney general under Trump

John Bolton: Trump's one-time national security adviser

Stephen Boyd: Fomer head of legislative affairs at the Justice Department

Joe Biden: President of the United States

John Brennan: Former CIA director under President Barack Obama

John Carlin: Former acting deputy attorney general

Eric Ciaramella: Former Ukraine director of the National Security Council under Obama

Pat Cipollone: Former White House counsel under Trump

James Clapper: Former director of national intelligence during the Obama administration

Hillary Clinton: Former Secretary of State

James Comey: Ex-FBI Director

Elizabeth Dibble: Former deputy chief of mission at the U.S. embassy in London.

Mark Esper: Secretary of Defense under Trump.

Alyssa Farah Griffin: Former director of strategic communications

Evelyn Farkas: Former deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia

Merrick Garland: U.S. attorney general.

Stephanie Grisham: Trump's former press secretary

Kamala Harris: US Vice President

Gina Haspel: Former CIA director

Fiona Hill: Former National Security Council official

Curtis Heide: FBI supervisory agent

Eric Holder: Attorney general during the Obama administration

Robert Her: Justice Department special counsel

Cassidy Hutchinson: Former aide to Trump's ex-chief of staff, Mark Meadows

Nina Jankowicz: Former executive director of the Disinformation Governance Board during the Biden administration

Samantha Power: Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development under Biden and former ambassador to the United Nations under Obama.

Bill Priestap: Former assistant director of the FBI's counterintelligence division.

Susan Rice: Former national security adviser to Obama.

Rod Rosenstein: Former deputy attorney general who appointed Mueller to oversee the Trump-Russia investigation.

Peter Strzok: Former deputy assistant director of the FBI's counterintelligence division who criticized Trump in private texts with Lisa Page.

Jake Sullivan: Biden's national security adviser.

Michael Sussmann: Former Democratic lawyer who was charged with lying to the FBI; and was acquitted in 2022.

Miles Taylor: Former Department of Homeland Security official during the Trump administration

Timothy Thibault: Former assistant special agent at the FBI's field office in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Weissmann: Former DOJ official

Alexander Vindman: Former Director for European Affairs who testified against Trump during his first impeachment proceeding.

Christopher Wray: FBI Director

Sally Yates: Former acting attorney general under Trump

Lois Lerner: Former director of the Internal Revenue Service under Obama.

Charles Kupperman: Former deputy national security adviser during Trump's first term.

Kenneth Mackenzie: Former head of the United States Central Command and retired Marine Corps General.

Andrew McCabe: Former deputy FBI director during Trump's first term.

Ryan McCarthy: Former secretary of the Army under Trump.

Mary McCord: Justice Department's former acting assistant attorney general for national security during the Obama administration.

Denis McDonough: Former Secretary of Veterans Affairs and Obama's one-time chief of staff.

Mark Milley: Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who called Trump "fascist" and said he was "the most dangerous person to this country."

Lisa Monaco: Deputy U.S. attorney general.

Sally Moyer: Former supervisory lawyer at the FBI.

Robert Mueller: Former FBI director and special counsel who investigated links between the Trump campaign and Russia-linked individuals.

Bruce Ohr: Former associate deputy attorney general who was heavily criticized by Trump and his allies over his contact with the former British spy Christopher Steele, who wrote the so-called Steele dossier..

Nellie Ohr: Ohr's wife, a former CIA employee who later worked as an independent contractor for Fusion GPS, the firm that commissioned the Steele dossier.

Lisa Page: former FBI lawyer who criticized Trump in text messages with FBI official Peter Strzok.

Pat Philbin: Former deputy White House counsel under Trump.

John Podesta: Senior adviser to Biden