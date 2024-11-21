‘Democracy in our DNA, never moved with expansionist vision': PM Modi in Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for universal cooperation, says it is not the time for conflict.



Addressing the special session of the Parliament of Guyana in Georgetown, the prime minister said,"Whether it was Sri Lanka or Maldives, or whichever country was facing a crisis, India has always provided assistance to them without any selfishness."



“From Nepal to Türkiye to Syria, whichever country was hit by an earthquake, India has always acted as the first responder, and this is our tradition. We never believe in expansion. 'Space and sea' should be topics of universal cooperation and not of universal conflict. This is not the era of conflict for the world,” PTI quoted Modi as saying, a day after he was honoured with highest national award of Guyana, 'The Order of Excellence'.



“We have never moved forward with selfishness, expansionist vision nor harboured any feeling of seizing resources. Humanity first guides India's decision-making,” the prime minister said.



“In the spirit of 'democracy first, humanity first', India is doing its duty as a 'Vishwa Bandhu',” he said.



“For the formation of an inclusive society, there is no other bigger medium than democracy...both the countries have together shown that democracy is not just a system, we have shown that democracy is in our DNA, vision, conduct and behaviour,” Modi added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Special Session of the Parliament of Guyana, on Thursday(PTI)