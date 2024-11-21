Menu Explore
Modi identifies 7 areas to deepen relations with Caricom nations

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Nov 21, 2024 05:00 AM IST

PM Modi announced plans to enhance cooperation with Caricom countries in areas like agriculture, renewable energy, and healthcare at the India-Caricom Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India plans to deepen its cooperation with Caricom (Caribbean Community) countries, with focus on seven key areas including capacity building, agriculture and food security, renewable energy and climate change, innovation, technology and trade, cricket and culture, ocean economy and maritime security, and medicine and healthcare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali upon his arrival at the hotel in Georgetown, Guyana. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali upon his arrival at the hotel in Georgetown, Guyana. (PTI)

The seven areas identified by Modi form the acronym Caricom, a style associated with the PM.

Caricom is a grouping of 21 countries including 15 member states and six associate members.

The proposals made by Modi while addressing the India-Caricom Summit in Guyana for expanding cooperation include capacity building through increasing scholarship slops by 1,000 over the next five years, setting up a forensics centre for the bloc, establishing drug testing laboratories, training women cricket teams from each Caricom country in India, imparting parliamentary training, boosting food security, and adoption of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) by the bloc.

Modi said the summit was being after a gap of five years.

“In these five years, several changes have taken place in the world. Humanity has faced tensions and problems. This has most affected the countries of the global south. Thats why India has always attempted to tackle shared challenges along with Caricom countries. Be it Covid or natural disasters, capacity building or development works, Indian has worked alongside all of you as a reliable partner,” he said.

Follow Us On