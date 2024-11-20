Naomi, Joe Biden's pregnant granddaughter, reveals gender of her baby; And it's a…

Naomi, outgoing US President Joe Biden's expectant granddaughter, has disclosed the gender of her unborn child. Naomi posing with her grandparents and her husband, Peter Neal, at her wedding in 2022(White House)

On Election Night on November 5, 30-year-old Naomi revealed she was expecting her first child with spouse Peter Neal, prompting many to speculate that her announcement was part of the Bidens' plan to overshadow Vice President Kamala Harris.

Naomi and Peter to have a baby boy

The pregnant woman has now revealed that she is going to deliver a boy.

On Monday night, Peter broke the news while celebrating his and Naomi's anniversary.

Posting a picture of Naomi wearing a wedding gown, he wrote on Instagram, “Happy anniversary, I'm the luckiest ever ever ever, I love you so much.”

He then shared a picture of their baby boy's sonogram. “And so is he. I love you more than anything in the world.”

Naomi later reposted his posts on her own Instagram Stories.

The President's granddaughter is known for sporting strikingly baggy dresses on several occasions.

Naomi verified the news of her pregnancy earlier this month when she posted a picture of herself with her developing baby bump to her Instagram Stories.

The caption read, “(We) voted,” along with a smiley face emoji and an American flag.

Naomi's infant will be Joe and First Lady Jill's first great grandchild.

All you need to know about Naomi

30-year-old Namoi is the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle. She became the first presidential granddaughter to be married at the White House.

She and Peter exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony on the White House lawn on November 19, 2022.

Before getting married, she and Peter resided in the White House. She is working as a lawyer in Washington, D.C. The couple is currently residing in Georgetown.