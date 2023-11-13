Joe Biden's granddaughter's SUV break-in: What Secret service agents did

Secret Service agents protecting US president Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle, The Associated Press reported. The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in the Georgetown neighbourhood when they saw three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the report claimed. Naomi Biden seen with US president Joe Biden,

What the Secret Service said on the incident?

The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly, the report added. One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement. The three people were then seen fleeing in a red car, it said. The Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for the absconders.

This comes as US representative Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn't physically harm him. In February this year, Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury.

More about Naomi Biden

Naomi Biden made history in November 2022 with her White House wedding to Peter Neal as she became the first bride to tie the knot on the South Lawn. Naomi and Peter were also living with Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since August 2021.

The 29-year-old is the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, and is named after her late aunt, Joe Biden's daughter from his first marriage, who tragically died in a car crash.

