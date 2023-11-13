Why ‘boss’ Rishi Sunak sacked minister Suella Braverman: ‘He wanted to show…’

Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his cabinet sacking home secretary Suella Braverman and replacing her with James Cleverly while former prime minister David Cameron entered the foreign office in an unexpected return to government. A report claimed that Suella Braverman was sacked over her comments saying homelessness is a “lifestyle choice”. Suella Braverman Sacked: Britain's prime minister Rishi Sunak, left, and Suella Braverman.(AP)

Sky News reported, "This is a reshuffle asserting the prime minister's strength. Now, you saw her challenge him over the Times article last week that wasn't properly cleared by Downing Street, where she criticised the police for being biased. But I am told that the root of the decision to sack the home secretary came not with that, but with her comments about homelessness being a lifestyle choice.

“It was after that that the civil service was sent out on Tuesday night and Wednesday to prepare those briefing packets for new ministers - a sign that a reshuffle is imminent. It was that first set of comments that really tipped Rishi Sunak over the edge. He's had to dance to her tune too many times in recent days. He's judged that she and her allies are not politically strong enough to cause that much difficulty from the backbenches. It's one of the big gambles of this reshuffle,” the report claimed.

What Suella Braverman said on homelessness?

Suella Braverman posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The British people are compassionate. We will always support those who are genuinely homeless. But we cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice."

“Unless we step in now to stop this, British cities will go the way of places in the US like San Francisco and Los Angeles where weak policies have led to an explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor. Nobody in Britain should be living in a tent on our streets," she said.

