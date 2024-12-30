Mark Cuban's fitting response to Elon Musk over his call for more positive content on X

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban has taken a subtle yet sharp swipe at Tesla CEO Elon Musk over his call for more uplifting content on X, formerly known as Twitter. Musk, who owns the platform, tweeted on Sunday: “Please post a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content on this platform.” Mark Cuban playfully criticised Elon Musk's call for positive posts on X.

In response, Cuban retorted with a succinct “You first,” leaving users chuckling at the pointed jab.

Cuban critiques Musk’s comments on AfD

This is not the first time Cuban has publicly reacted to Musk’s statements. Earlier, Cuban dissected Musk’s controversial remarks equating Germany's Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to the US Democratic Party of 2008. Using Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot on X, Cuban highlighted discrepancies in Musk’s analogy.

According to Cuban's AI-driven post, the AfD aligns more closely with the Republican Party in the United States than the Democrats. However, many X users noted Cuban’s analysis failed to include Musk’s reference to the Democratic Party under then-President Barack Obama in 2008.

The AfD, classified as a “suspected extremist” organisation by German courts since 2021, has seen a significant rise in popularity. In September, it became the first far-right party to win a state election in Germany since World War II.

Musk endorses AfD amid German political turmoil

Amid Germany’s political crisis following Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s loss of a confidence vote, Musk publicly endorsed the AfD, calling it “the only hope for Germany” and claiming, “only the AfD can save Germany.”

This endorsement drew sharp criticism, including from US Senator Chris Murphy, who referred to the AfD as a “neo-Nazi” group during a CNN interview. Musk fired back, labelling Murphy a “huge liar” and asserting that the AfD’s policies were identical to those of the US Democratic Party in 2008.

Cuban’s final say

Mark Cuban further analysed the AfD’s platform, concluding it resembles the US Republican Party, especially in its current far-right iteration.

Referring to Grok, Cuban tweeted, “I love @grok. It’s literally the reason I keep this app,” adding that the chatbot provided clarity in examining Musk’s controversial analogy.

Despite Cuban’s insights, some users criticised the omission of the 2008 timeframe in his response, arguing it missed Musk’s broader point.