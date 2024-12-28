Menu Explore
Elon Musk reacts to racist pic showing Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan as butter chicken

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 28, 2024 10:35 AM IST

President-elect Donald Trump appointed Sriram Krishnan as a senior adviser on artificial intelligence. Elon Musk was also selected to head DOGE.

US President-elect Donald Trump announced Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan's name for the position of Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence. Since then, there has been an ongoing debate about the entrepreneur's controversial views on immigration and green card caps. An X user expressed their reactions to this debate with a racist picture showing Krishnan as butter chicken, a dish often associated with Indians.

Elon Musk reacted to a post about a racist pic of Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan with an emoticon. (File Photo)
Elon Musk reacted to a post about a racist pic of Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan with an emoticon. (File Photo)

“Here is what Sriram Krishnan would look like if he was butter chicken,” an X user shared along with two photos. One of the pictures is that of Krishnan; the other is likely an AI-generated one that replaces his facial features with butter chicken.

Also Read: 'AI companies were founded by white Europeans': Indian-origin co-founder shuts down author's remark with just 1 emoji

An investor, Jason, called out the troll, saying, “These racist attacks are disgusting.” He added, “Sriram Krishnan is awesome, for the record.”

What did Elon Musk say?

Elon Musk reacted to Jason's comments with a "Hundred Points” emoticon. According to Emojipedia, it is used as a shorthand for 100%. This emoticon can also be “used to express pride or general acceptance of an idea.”

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

Many reacted to the racist post, with people expressing their outrage and slamming the troll. An individual wrote, “I would say it was just a joke, but it didn't seem funny to me.” Another added, “So distasteful.” A third expressed, “Ironically, bone just reminded everyone how delicious Indian food is.” A fourth posted, “Gross behaviour.”

Also Read: Elon Musk’s ex Grimes calls for end to racism against Indians, reveals her stepdad is Indian

However, a few suggested that Elon Musk take the picture as a joke, claiming that they didn’t find anything racist about it.

A wave of anti-India sentiment has emerged on social media, with numerous posts containing racist and bigoted remarks directed at Indians. Many Americans are voicing concerns, alleging that Indians are taking away local job opportunities. This growing controversy has also drawn attention to broader issues surrounding green cards and H-1B visas, highlighting the complexities of immigration policies and their impact on the job market.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
