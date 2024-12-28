'AI companies were founded by white Europeans': Indian-origin co-founder shuts down author's remark with just 1 emoji

Amid ongoing debates over reforms to the H-1B visa programme, an inflammatory remark about Indians and AI has caught the attention of Perplexity AI cofounder Aravind Srinivas. He reacted to a post where a man claimed that all the AI companies of “note” are founded by “white Europeans.” Further adding that “Indians can manage” an AI company but never start one. A man claiming that only “white Europeans” and not Indians can be founders of AI companies has sparked outrage on social media. (Unsplash/Aidin Geranrekab)

The viral X post quickly got community-noted, with people pointing out that the claim was “factually incorrect.” It also mentioned Aravind Srinivas.

What did the community note say:

“Perplexity was founded by Aravind Srinivas an Indian. It has a valuation of $8B+ and 15M+ users. Abridge was founded by Dr. Shiv Rao an Indian American. The company has a valuation of $2.5B and serves 10k clinicians.”

How did Aravind Srinivas react?

The Indian techie re-shared the post and used a single emoji to express his reaction. He shared the Face with Monocle emoticon. According to Emojipedia, the “yellow face with furrowed eyebrows wearing a monocle” shows that someone is “pondering, considering, or questioning something, sometimes with a sense of skeptical or ironic observation or encouraging a closer look at some content.”

Take a look at the post here:

Perplexity AI was co-founded by Aravind Srinivas, Johnny Ho, Denis Yarats and Andy Konwinski in 2022. Srinivas, who worked at OpenAI as an AI researcher, is the company's CEO.

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

An IIT Madras graduate, Srinivas started his career as a Research Intern at OpenAI, where he later returned to work as a researcher. He also did his internship with Google and Deepmind. In addition to being a cofounder of Perplexity, he is also an angel investor for several AI projects.