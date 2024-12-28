Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'AI companies were founded by white Europeans': Indian-origin co-founder shuts down author's remark with just 1 emoji

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 28, 2024 09:22 AM IST

An author got community-noted on X after he claimed that Indians had not started any AI companies. An Indian cofounder reacted to the post.

Amid ongoing debates over reforms to the H-1B visa programme, an inflammatory remark about Indians and AI has caught the attention of Perplexity AI cofounder Aravind Srinivas. He reacted to a post where a man claimed that all the AI companies of “note” are founded by “white Europeans.” Further adding that “Indians can manage” an AI company but never start one.

A man claiming that only “white Europeans” and not Indians can be founders of AI companies has sparked outrage on social media. (Unsplash/Aidin Geranrekab)
A man claiming that only “white Europeans” and not Indians can be founders of AI companies has sparked outrage on social media. (Unsplash/Aidin Geranrekab)

The viral X post quickly got community-noted, with people pointing out that the claim was “factually incorrect.” It also mentioned Aravind Srinivas.

What did the community note say:

“Perplexity was founded by Aravind Srinivas an Indian. It has a valuation of $8B+ and 15M+ users. Abridge was founded by Dr. Shiv Rao an Indian American. The company has a valuation of $2.5B and serves 10k clinicians.”

Also Read: Is Elon Musk’s new Santa look because of Ozempic? Indian-origin CEO reacts to weight-loss pic

How did Aravind Srinivas react?

The Indian techie re-shared the post and used a single emoji to express his reaction. He shared the Face with Monocle emoticon. According to Emojipedia, the “yellow face with furrowed eyebrows wearing a monocle” shows that someone is “pondering, considering, or questioning something, sometimes with a sense of skeptical or ironic observation or encouraging a closer look at some content.”

Take a look at the post here:

Perplexity AI was co-founded by Aravind Srinivas, Johnny Ho, Denis Yarats and Andy Konwinski in 2022. Srinivas, who worked at OpenAI as an AI researcher, is the company's CEO.

Also Read: ‘I’m employed because an Indian immigrant’: American executive thanks Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas for job creation

Who is Aravind Srinivas?

An IIT Madras graduate, Srinivas started his career as a Research Intern at OpenAI, where he later returned to work as a researcher. He also did his internship with Google and Deepmind. In addition to being a cofounder of Perplexity, he is also an angel investor for several AI projects.

Get Latest Updates on...
See more
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On